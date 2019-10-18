Friday, Oct 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:49 AM IST

Spent 20 years together living the dream: Madhuri wishes hubby on anniversary

The veteran actor shared a special note for her life partner on Instagram.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene with her husband. (Photo: Instagram)
New Delhi: Kawra Chauth celebrations seemed to have doubled for the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit as she celebrated 20 years of married life with Dr Shriram Nene on Thursday.

"Have spent 20 years together living the dream. Have raised kids, brought down the house with laughter together, and built things for everyone" she posted along with a collection of pictures of their vacations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy anniversary @drneneofficial ❤ Here's to many more years of being in love & celebrating life!

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Madhuri said she is looking forward to living the rest of "lifetime" with her soulmate, and "making the world a better place to live."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wished the couple in the comment section writing, "Wishing you both all the happiness in the world."

The two walked down the aisle in1999 and are parents to two sons, Arin and Rayaan.

Currently, they are vacationing in the island country Seychelles. The 52-year old also documented her holiday on the picture and video sharing platform.
On the work front, Madhuri has turned the producer for an upcoming Marathi film titled 'Panchak'.

Apart from the 'Aaja Nachle' actor, the film is also produced by her husband and doctor Shriram Nene.

The film which stars Adinath Kothare will be directed by Jayant Jathar.

Madhuri shared a boomerang video from the muhurat of the film where she can be seen posing with the clapperboard along with Dr. Nene.

