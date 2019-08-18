Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

Photo: Lisa Haydon announces second pregnancy with lovely post, flaunts baby bump

ANI
Bollywood also showered love upon the soon-to-be-mother.

Lisa Haydon with her husband Dino Lalvani and son Zack.
 Lisa Haydon with her husband Dino Lalvani and son Zack.

Mumbai: Actor-model Lisa Haydon can't wait to welcome her baby No. 2. Flaunting her baby bump, the diva posted a picture on social media.

She took to Instagram on Saturday evening to post a snapshot where she along with her husband and son can be seen enjoying on a beach while sporting a navy blue swimsuit.

Referring to her pregnant belly, she captioned her post, "Party of four on the way".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Party of four on the way 🥳

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Starting from Sonam Kapoor who worked with Lisa in 'Aisha' to Amy Jackson, Neha Dhupia, Esha Gupta and others congratulated the 'Housefull 3' actor.
She gave birth to her first baby boy back in the year 2017, about which she also announced on social media, while flaunting her baby bump.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Baadshaho.'
Before that, she entertained the audience with her role in flicks like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' 'Queen,' 'Rascals,' 'The Shaukeens' and 'Santa Banta Pvt Ltd.

