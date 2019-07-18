Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 04:58 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

More films with space back should be made, says 'Mission Mangal' star Taapsee Pannu

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 3:46 pm IST

'Mission Mangal' is said to be loosely based on the story of scientists at ISRO, who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Taapsee Pannu.
 Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu, who will next be seen in "Mission Mangal", being touted as India's first space film, believes more films with a backdrop of space should be explored.

The movie is said to be loosely based on the story of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition.

"It is a backdrop that should be explored not just by making a film on Rakesh Sharma or Kalpana Chawla but more exciting stories should be made. It feels good that Bollywood is ready to explore this space.

"Technically, I don't think we have a doubt, we are good at VFX and our audience is hungry to watch great visuals. With 'Mission Mangal', people will get to see an out-and-out space film," Taapsee told PTI.

Talking about "Mission Mangal", Taapsee said, "It is a wonderful, inspiring real story. This story deserves to be shared with everyone."

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon, Sharman Joshi, Akshay Kumar and Taapsee. It is directed by Jagan Shakti.

"I was excited to share screen space with such brilliant actors. It has Akshay and Sharman playing pivotal roles but the majority of the cast is female. We all had a great time working on the film," Taapsee added.

"Mission Mangal", produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to be released on August 15 this year.

Tags: taapsee pannu, mission mangal, taapsee pannu news

Latest From Entertainment

Aman Sharma with Tony Kakkar.

Anchor Aman sharma turns singer on world music day

Soham Pawaskar.

Soham Pawaskar's positive approach towards acting help him achieve his dream

Kevin Spacey. (Photo: AP)

#MeToo: Charges dropped against Kevin Spacey in sexual assault case

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fan club shared a modified image of the couple.

Old-age filter rocks Bollywood

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

2

HC allows Punjab man to give ration, clothes in alimony to estranged wife

3

Woman boards luggage belt assuming it'll take her to plane; see video

4

Watch: Wildlife rescuers save baby rhino from flooded Assam's Kaziranga National Park

5

Australian boy, 4, says he is Princess Diana's reincarnation

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham