Sunny Deol's son Karan's debut film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' to release on this date

The film, directed by Deol, also serves as the launch vehicle for female lead Sahher Bambba.

Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol.
Mumbai: Sunny Deol's "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas", which marks the Bollywood debut of his son Karan, is set to be released on September 20, the makers announced Tuesday.

The film, directed by Deol, also serves as the launch vehicle for female lead Sahher Bambba. "Pal Pal..." is produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd. "Two fresh faces. One fresh story. A new age of love begins on 20th September! #PalPalDilKePaas," the tweet on Zee Studio's official account read.

Deol also took to Twitter to share the news. "The wait may have become longer but it will be worth it! #PalPalDilKePaas will now release on 20th September," he wrote alongside the poster and a picture from the film sets.

Presented by veteran actor Dharmendra, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" is a love story which was shot extensively in Manali.

