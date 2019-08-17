Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

Watch: Rishi Kapoor's meeting with his Russian fan is epic, video goes viral

ANI
Published : Aug 17, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2019, 1:55 pm IST

Rishi Kapoor isn't popular in India only but also abroad and his latest Twitter post is proof!

New Delhi: Rishi Kapoor isn't popular in India only but also abroad and his latest Twitter post is proof!

The actor went for a haircut at a salon where he was recognised by a Russian citizen. The story does not end here. The Russian, in awe of the actor, took out his notebook and played one of the popular songs of Rishi, 'Main Shayar To Nahin,' from his debut film 'Bobby'.

The '102 Not Out' actor could not stop himself but share the adorable video where the fan can be seen playing the song as Rishi shoots the video of him in the salon. "My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a haircut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie," he wrote while sharing the video.

Rishi is counting his days to return to India post-treatment for an unknown health condition. The veteran actor has been visited by a slew of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Javed Akhtar.

The actor recently attended the launch of Anupam Kher's autobiography 'Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly' along with wife Neetu Kapoor in New York. The latest outing of the actor 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' had released on July 19.

