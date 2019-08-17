Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:22 PM IST

Tom & Jerry is better than Sacred Games 2: Netizens bash Saif-Nawaz's Netflix series

The show's fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of India's first Netflix Original.

Sacred Games 2. (Photo: Twitter)
Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer much-awaited Sacred Games season 2 finally released on Netflix on Independence Day. The show's fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of India's first Netflix Original.

However, after its release, netizens don't seem impressed with Sacred Games 2. Most of the fans were left utterly disappointed with the show.

Other characters like Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla and Ranvir Shorey also failed to impress the audience. Twitterati has indeed bashed Sacred Games 2 on tweets and created funny memes on it.

Check out here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

