Tom & Jerry is better than Sacred Games 2: Netizens bash Saif-Nawaz's Netflix series

The show's fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of India's first Netflix Original.

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer much-awaited Sacred Games season 2 finally released on Netflix on Independence Day. The show's fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of India's first Netflix Original.

However, after its release, netizens don't seem impressed with Sacred Games 2. Most of the fans were left utterly disappointed with the show.

Other characters like Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla and Ranvir Shorey also failed to impress the audience. Twitterati has indeed bashed Sacred Games 2 on tweets and created funny memes on it.

Check out here:

#SacredGamesS2



Boring! Not as consuming as season One was.



Unnecessary gibe on #kangnaRanaut #RamGopalVerma@Rangoli_A

And @RGVzoomin



Koi Dum wali Baat nahi — Mayank Patel (@Mayankujjaini) August 15, 2019

#SacredGamesS2 is garbage. Makers are essentially irresponsible children, who are in the business of creating mischief. They proclaim themselves as artists, but are stuck between underperformers and immaturity. Disappointing. — Shobhit Dixit (@IndianOpinion) August 15, 2019

Me after watching the ending of#SacredGamesS2 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B1a2yzOJlU — Umang Dubey (@vo_dubeyji) August 15, 2019

Its better to watch Tom and jerry instead of #SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/vAaVxS5Ni4 — Daniyal 🇵🇰 (@hazaa_bazaa) August 15, 2019