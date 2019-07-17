Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar's Twitter, Instagram account hacked

ANI
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 11:07 am IST

Social media profiles of celebrities such as veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and singer Adnan Sami have also been hacked previously.

Ali Abbas Zafar.
 Ali Abbas Zafar.

 Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's Twitter and Instagram profiles have been hacked.
The 'Bharat' director took to Twitter to warn his fans and followers and said that pictures and messages were being sent randomly from his accounts.

"Hack Alert - Both twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked, randomly sending messages and pictures. Already reported. Will tweet once it's fixed,"

Social media profiles of celebrities such as veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and singer Adnan Sami have also been hacked previously.

On Big B's profile hackers pinned a tweet, which read, "This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++"

They also changed the display picture of Amitabh to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Adnan's account was also allegedly hacked by the same group that got into senior Bachchan's account.

Tags: ali abbas zafar, bharat director, ali abbas zafar account hacked, social media hackers, bollywood director

Latest From Entertainment

Rahul Chahal.

Here’s all about Rahul Chahal - the new sensational music video director

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's fun time

Meezaan Jaffrey

Would love to work with Khushi Kapoor: Meezaan Jaffrey

Sujoy Ghosh

Bollywood more star-driven: Sujoy Ghosh

MOST POPULAR

1

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations, set example of communal harmony

2

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

3

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

4

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

5

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham