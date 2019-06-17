Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 09:24 PM IST

Sri Reddy bashes Tamil actor Vishal again; posts inside

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 7:58 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 8:25 pm IST

Tollywood actor Sri Reddy, who is known for making controversial statements is back in news again.

Vishal and Sri Reddy. (Photo: Instagram)
 Vishal and Sri Reddy. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Tollywood actor Sri Reddy, who is known for making controversial statements is back in news again. The actress has recently accused Tamil actor Vishal of cheating women.

In a series of social media posts, Sri Reddy claimed that many women have had to surrender to Vishal, in order to get films. On Facebook, Sri Reddy wrote, "If you really have the courage, prove that you have never cheated any woman."

 

 

 

"Vishal is a cheat; I swear in the name of my mother and my profession, Vishal, even if you destroy my life or try to have me killed, I will say the same thing, you are a cheat," she added.

Earlier, the controversial Sri Reddy had made explosive statements before the election of the South Indian Artistes Association, in which Vishal is currently working as the General Secretary as well.

Sri Reddy had accused big names like Raghava Lawrence, Nani and Koratala Siva from the Telugu film industry for these misconduct. She had questioned the Movie Artists' Association (MAA) and the Telangana government on why there is no provision of a committee to look into cases of sexual harassment. Due to her bold step, she was banned by MAA but after a few days, they lifted it.

