Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's next 'RRR' earns overseas theatrical rights for Rs 70 crores

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 6:44 pm IST

Written by SS Rajamouli, RRR will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

RRR poster.
 RRR poster.

Mumbai: India's most awaited upcoming film, RRR, an SS Rajamouli directorial has broken all records among the movies by raking high on overseas theatrical rights with a whopping amount of Rs 70 Crores.

According to the sources from the industry, the makers of RRR were on a huge bankroll with overseas theatrical rights of worth approximately 70 Crores fetched from Phars Films, an overseas film distribution house. The movie has been made on an estimated budget of 300 crores.

The interesting insight about RRR is that the movie's team has completed the film's first schedule and the team is working on the film's second schedule, now.

The film deals with a fictional story revolving around freedom fighters of the year 1920, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj. The story is a fictional retelling of their lives before they became public figures which are already getting the fans excited.

Once the movie is set to release in theatres, it will surely set the records raking with its strong narrative and impressive visual depictions, as well as its detailed cinematography by the master director, SS Rajamoulli.

RRR is a period action film, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil and also being dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam. Written by SS Rajamouli, RRR will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

Tags: rrr, jr ntr, ram charan, ss rajamouli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F. (Photo: Twitter)

Saif Ali Khan, Alaia F starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' goes on floors in London

Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

ICC CWC'19: Taimur Ali Khan celebrates India's victory over Pakistan; fans say 'cute'

Varun Dhawan.

It deserved not to do well: Varun Dhawan opens up on his first failure 'Kalank'

MOST POPULAR

1

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

2

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

3

Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

4

oraimo Studio OEB-H66D review: Budget Apple Beats rival

5

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham