Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

It deserved not to do well: Varun Dhawan opens up on his first failure 'Kalank'

PTI
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 1:51 pm IST

Varun Dhawan says the failure of his last release 'Kalank' has affected him a lot but it was a learning experience.

Varun Dhawan.
 Varun Dhawan.

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan says the failure of his last release "Kalank" has affected him a lot but it was a learning experience.

Ever since Varun made his debut with 2012's "Student of the Year", he has delivered 11 back-to-back hits until "Kalank". The big budget multi-starrer, directed by Abhishek Varman, and co-produced by Karan Johar received negative reviews from both critics and audience.

"It affected me. The film wasn't liked by the audience. And it deserved not to do well. It is very clear if the audience likes a film it should do well and they did not like 'Kalank'. It is a learning for me. I have processed it and learnt what I had to from it and (I am taking it in stride)," Varun told PTI.

The 32-year-old actor, whose last two films "October" and "Sui Dhaaga - Made In India" received critical acclaim and did average business, said success and failure is a part of life. "Sometimes something doesn't work and then overall things go wrong. It is for the first time I went through a failure and it had to affect me.

"If it did not affect me, it would mean I don't love my films. I love my films to death. I am glad it affected me. Now I am in a good space. And I am excited about my next film 'Street Dancer' and looking forward to doing 'Coolie No 1'," he added.

Varun was also supposed to be a part of Shashank Khaitan's "Ranbhoomi", but he said he is completely immersed in Remo D'Souza's "Street Dancer" that will hit screens on January 24. He will soon begin work on the remake version of "Coolie No 1", to be directed by his father David Dhawan.

Tags: varun dhawan, kalank, varun dhawan on kalank failure, kalank movie
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

ICC CWC'19: Taimur Ali Khan celebrates India's victory over Pakistan; fans say 'cute'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel attacks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Kangana Ranaut's sister mocks Ranbir-Alia's horse-riding pics; calls them 'pappus'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

MOST POPULAR

1

oraimo Studio OEB-H66D review: Budget Apple Beats rival

2

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

3

Want to lose weight fast? This bracelet on Amazon will literally shock you thin

4

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

5

ICC CWC'19: Taimur Ali Khan celebrates India's victory over Pakistan; fans say 'cute'

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham