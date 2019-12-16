Monday, Dec 16, 2019 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap calls govt 'fascist' after Jamia Milia students' protest against CAA

PTI
Published : Dec 16, 2019, 5:57 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2019, 5:57 pm IST

The police entered Jamia Millia Islamia University after a protest against amended Citizenship Act spiralled out of control on Sunday.

Anurag Kashyap.
 Anurag Kashyap.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday called the Narendra Modi's government "fascist" over the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University following their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The police entered Jamia Millia Islamia University after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act spiralled out of control on Sunday evening.

Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen, were injured as violence erupted during the protest.

Kashyap, who had quit the micro-blogging site in August, returned on the microblogging site, saying he cannot stay "silent any longer".

"This has gone too far... (I) can't stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist... and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet.." he tweeted.

In August, Kashyap had deleted his Twitter account, saying that his parents and daughter were receiving threats due to his political views.

"When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk.There isn't going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India and hope you all thrive."

"Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave twitter. When I won't be allowed to speak my mind without fear then I would rather not speak at all. Goodbye," Kashyap had written in his last Twitter post.

Tags: anurag kashyap, citizenship amendment act, caa, caa 2019, jamia milia islamia university, indian government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Chhapaak wrap pictures. (Photo: Instagram)

I feel extremely grateful: Meghna Gulzar on 'Chhapaak' trailer's positive response

Taapsee Pannu in Thappad.

Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' to release on this date

Tanhaji, Chhapaak and Darbar. (Photo: Twitter)

Confirmed: Ajay Devgn, Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone to lock horns at box-office

Mahesh Bhatt. (Photo: Twitter)

Director Mahesh Bhatt joins protest against Citizenship Amendment Act

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham