Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 05:45 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

I was uncomfortable playing a mother in Prassthanam: Chahat Khanna

THE ASIAN AGE. | SUMIT RAJGURU
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 4:02 pm IST

Chahat revealed her scepticism about playing a mother on-screen.

Chahat Khanna.
 Chahat Khanna.

Mumbai: Popular TV star Chahat Khanna, who has seen playing the antagonist in Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's daily soap, 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' is all set to feature in Sanjay Dutt's first production venture, 'Prassthanam'. The 33-year-old actor who is playing Sanjay Dutt's step-daughter and Manisha Koirala's real daughter was earlier not ready to do the film before finally signing it.

Chahat revealed her skepticism about playing a mother on-screen. She explained, "I’m playing the character of a doctor who’s a very strong-headed girl. I was uncomfortable playing a mother on-screen because I was afraid I’d be typecast as a mother. But I thought why not play a mother on-screen when I’m a mother in real life. Then, I said yes."

"Also, there is a vast change in my appearance from the time I was shooting Prassthanam. I shed 20 kgs after that. But now, if I’d get offered a mother’s role, I may not suit the needed look," Chahat added.

Apart from Prassthanam, Chahat was also offered the upcoming controversial reality show, Bigg Boss season 13 but she rejected the same. Speaking about her decision, Chahat said, "I said no because I’ve already signed up for a Bollywood film. If I had gone ahead with Bigg Boss, I couldn’t have given my dates for the film. Of course, films are my priority, so is TV but giving three months at a stretch was next to impossible for me."

Prassthanam is releasing on September 20. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, Chunky Pandey and Amyra Dastur.

Tags: chahat khanna, prassthanam, prassthanam actor, chahat khanna movies, chahat khanna controversy, bade acche lagte hain, sanjay dutt
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Abhinav Gautam.

Abhinav Gautam is truly a star in the making, here's why!

Saurabh Khanna.

Saurabh Khanna provides aid to all the young talent to do better

Priyanka Chopra. (Image Courtesy:Youtube/RSVP Movies)

The Sky Is Pink: Here's why Priyanka Chopra kept saying 'I'm sorry' to Shonali Bose

Midsplit.

Midsplit puts his talent on full display with new track 'Good Dream'

MOST POPULAR

1

Infinix Hot 8 review: Small budget, triple cam and a massive battery!

2

Apple iPhone 11 has this one unexpectedly surprising statistic

3

Redmi K20 Pro review- A Pro in value for money

4

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will amaze you

5

Skip the flagships: Cheap 5G smartphones are coming soon

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham