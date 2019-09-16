Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC to hear plea challenging acquittal of Saif and others

Blackbucks fall under the endangered category and its hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Bendre.
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court will on Monday hear a petition moved by the Rajasthan government challenging the acquittal of actor Saif Ali Khan and four others in blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman Khan was convicted and later granted bail.

In 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

While Salman Khan was convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and awarded a five-year prison term, others were acquitted. Khan was later released on bail.

Earlier in May, Justice Manoj Garg had issued fresh notices to the five accused on a petition moved by the state government.

MOST POPULAR

Editors' Picks

