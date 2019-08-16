Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Troll calls R Madhavan 'fake' for having a cross at home, his response wins hearts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 4:18 pm IST

The actor had shared a photo with son Vedaant and father Ranganathan on the occasion of Avani Avittam, Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day.

R Madhavan with his father and son. (Photo: Instagram)
 R Madhavan with his father and son. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood-Kollywood actor R Madhavan has recently won everyone's heart with his response to a troll who called him 'fake' for having a cross at his home.

The actor had shared a photo with son Vedaant and father Ranganathan on the occasion of Avani Avittam, Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. Maddy wrote, "Wish you all a very happy INDEPENDENCE DAY, RAKSHA BANDHAN AND AVANI AVITTAM. Prayers for peace and prosperity for ALL in this world continues."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wish you all a very happy INDEPENDENCE DAY, RAKSHA BANDHAN AND AVANI AVITTAM. Prayers for peace and prosperity for ALL in this world continues.

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

The picture is indeed looking beautiful as the trio can be seen celebrating the festival with joy. However, one of his followers noticed a cross in the background and wrote, “Why do they have across in the background? Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today.”

Reacting to the troll, Madhavan said, "I really don’t worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism.”

Claiming that he respects all the I have blessing from the Dargas there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought. My home is home to staff from all faiths and we pray at a common alter. Like any defence personal will tell you, happens in every unit. I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time RESPECT each and every faith, belief and region. ‘Yemmadhamum Sammadham’ (I respect each religion as my own). I hope my son follows that too."

"I have prayed at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church. I have had the good fortune to visit when a temple was not around. They have shown me utmost love and respect knowing that I am a Hindu. How can I not reciprocate that. All I have is a lot of love and respect to give as my vast travels and experience has proved, is the only true faith. Peace and love to you too (sic),” he added.

On the work front, Madhavan will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he is also directing.

Tags: madhavan, r madhavan, kollywood, troll, cross, raksha bandhan, independence day, avani avittam
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Laal Kaptaan teaser.

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Mission Mangal vs Batla House.

Batla House vs Mission Mangal: Find out who is opening day winner, Akshay or John

Saaho Game.

Good News: Prabhas’ 'Saaho Game' launched on Independence day

Mika Singh chants Bharat Mata Ki Jai at Attari border. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Post ban, Mika Singh chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Indo-Pak border; watch

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

2

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

3

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

4

Good News: Prabhas’ 'Saaho Game' launched on Independence day

5

Huawei Mate X launch pushed back, again!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham