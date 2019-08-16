Troll calls R Madhavan 'fake' for having a cross at home, his response wins hearts

The actor had shared a photo with son Vedaant and father Ranganathan on the occasion of Avani Avittam, Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day.

Mumbai: Bollywood-Kollywood actor R Madhavan has recently won everyone's heart with his response to a troll who called him 'fake' for having a cross at his home.

The actor had shared a photo with son Vedaant and father Ranganathan on the occasion of Avani Avittam, Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. Maddy wrote, "Wish you all a very happy INDEPENDENCE DAY, RAKSHA BANDHAN AND AVANI AVITTAM. Prayers for peace and prosperity for ALL in this world continues."

The picture is indeed looking beautiful as the trio can be seen celebrating the festival with joy. However, one of his followers noticed a cross in the background and wrote, “Why do they have across in the background? Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today.”

Why do they have a across in the background?! Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today! pic.twitter.com/w5mdrSKxRL — JIXSA (@jiks) August 15, 2019

Reacting to the troll, Madhavan said, "I really don’t worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism.”

Claiming that he respects all the I have blessing from the Dargas there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought. My home is home to staff from all faiths and we pray at a common alter. Like any defence personal will tell you, happens in every unit. I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time RESPECT each and every faith, belief and region. ‘Yemmadhamum Sammadham’ (I respect each religion as my own). I hope my son follows that too."

"I have prayed at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church. I have had the good fortune to visit when a temple was not around. They have shown me utmost love and respect knowing that I am a Hindu. How can I not reciprocate that. All I have is a lot of love and respect to give as my vast travels and experience has proved, is the only true faith. Peace and love to you too (sic),” he added.

On the work front, Madhavan will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he is also directing.