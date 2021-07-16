T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar booked for rape

Friday, Jul 16, 2021 | Last Update : 02:43 PM IST

PTI
The offence was registered at D N Nagar police station in Andheri (West)

Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered a case against T-Series company's managing director Bhushan Kumar, son of music baron late Gulshan Kumar, for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of providing a job to her, an official said on Friday.

The offence was registered at D N Nagar police station in Andheri (West) on the basis of the complaint lodged by the 30-year-old woman, he said.

 

However, the police did not give details about when the alleged crime took place.

As per the complaint, Bhushan Kumar allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of providing a job to her in some projects of his own company, the official said.

The woman said she was cheated by him and hence she approached the police, he added.

According to him, Kumar has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation),

T-Series is a music record label and film production company founded by Gulshan Kumar, also known as the 'Cassette king', who was shot dead in 1997 in Andheri.

