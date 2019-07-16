Pak actor Shaan Shahid slams Shah Rukh Khan after Lion King trailer, fans blast him

Shaan Shahid expressed his resentment at Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi dubbing of the iconic movie 'The Lion King'.

Mumbai: Pakistani actor-filmmaker Shaan Shahid was trolled by the fans after he expressed his resentment at Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi dubbing of the iconic movie 'The Lion King'.

The actor replied to SRK’s tweet and wrote, “Pls don’t destroy an iconic film with Hindi dub .. no difference in shahrukhs voice it is like any other V/O he does for his films . At least change your voice expression for a lions dub,” triggering SRK fans who trolled him mercilessly. Ironically, he picked up the clip with Aryan’s voice to attack SRK. The various members of Twitterati pointed out that Shaan could choose not to watch the Hindi version.

Pls don’t destroy an iconic film with Hindi dub .. no difference in shahrukhs voice it is like any other V/O he does for his films . At least change your voice expression for a lions dub. — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 11, 2019

One of the users wrote, “Sir, your comments on Shahrukh Khan has been castigated severely . But believe me , We have more talents than in our industry than India. I mean i can bit if thy can produce to match even acting set by the legend “ Qawi Khan “ thy cant.” Shaan replied saying, “I agree that is the reason he is dubbing not acting in any of the main stream Hollywood films. The population factor is where India gets all the investments from the west ..”

Sir, your comments on Shahrukh Khan has been castigated severly . But believe me , We have more talents than in our industry than India. I mean i can bit if thy can produce to match even acting set by the legend " Qawi Khan " thy cant. — Sadia Khattak (@SadiaKhattak7) July 13, 2019

A few also questioned Shaan and asked “But who are you? Even Google doesn’t tell me”.

Are Bhai par Tu hai kon, tera Naam to Google bhi Nahi bata Raha 😂😂😂#LionKingWithSRKAryan pic.twitter.com/xfJPuEk8UB — HUNTER SINGH (@SRKsCombat1) July 11, 2019

His son is simba, he’s 21. Ppl look up to you. You should be someone who encourages young artists all over the world & during difficult times during our country’s be a voice of reason and encouragement ❤️ god bless sorry if I offended you — Shahbaz Taseer (@ShahbazTaseer) July 13, 2019

Directed by Jon Favreau, 'The Lion King' boasts the star-studded voice cast that includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. The Hindi version has SRK lending his voice to Mufasa and Aryan to Simba. The film is scheduled to release on July 19.