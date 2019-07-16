Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:44 AM IST

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan will pay a visit to Anand Kumar's hometown Patna on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.
Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan will pay a visit to Anand Kumar's hometown Patna on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The superstar will be visiting the city of Patna on the occasion of Guru Purnima which also happens to be the hometown of his character Anand Kumar, on whose life Super 30 is based on. The actor who has aced the role of the teacher will now be at his place where the journey of Super 30 started.

Super 30 students and Anand Kumar had always asked Hrithik Roshan to visit his hometown and this Guru Purnima will be special for them as the actor will pay a visit and make the occasion even more special.

The Millenial superstar will go back to the roots of the story and spend some time in the city. The day of Guru Purnima will be special for the reel life and the real-life Anand Kumar. Super 30 is finding itself as a subject to a phenomenal word of mouth by the audience for Hrithik's brilliant performance and the movie's exception storyline that has touched one and all, deceptively giving a perfect dose of entertainment.

Talking about Super 30, the actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with a soulful and emotional message in each moment of the movie.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society. It features Mrunal Thakur with an additional cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu who plays Pranav Kumar and Amit Srivastava, in other supporting roles.

The movie was released on 12 July, globally and is witnessing a phenomenal growth at the box office with wide appreciation from all across.

