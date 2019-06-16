Sunday, Jun 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:22 PM IST

Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana has unique point of view on India-Pakistan World Cup Match

In the latest promo video of 'Article 15', Ayushmann highlights how the country stands united today.

Ayushmann Khurrana.
Mumbai: As the country gears up for the India – Pakistan cricket match today, the excitement is at an all time high. The entire Nation is gearing up to cheer for the country, and irrespective of age, profession, caste, gender, location, India stands as one country cheering for its men in blue.

In the latest promo video of Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana highlights how the country stands united today, and how beautifully, Article 15 of the constitution applies to the country. Which proves, that we all are capable of doing away with all forms of discrimination and be united, and be ‘Indians’.

The title of the movie Article 15 refers to the article with the same name in our constitution that prohibits discrimination on basis of caste, religion and sex.  The story revolves around the rape and murder of three minor girls, and Ayushmann plays the role of the investigating officer.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June, 2019.

