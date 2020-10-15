Thursday, Oct 15, 2020 | Last Update : 10:32 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  Entertainment   Bollywood  15 Oct 2020  Bhanu Athaiya, India's first Oscar winner, dies aged 91 at her Mumbai home
Entertainment, Bollywood

Bhanu Athaiya, India's first Oscar winner, dies aged 91 at her Mumbai home

PTI
Published : Oct 15, 2020, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2020, 7:46 pm IST

Athaiya, who won an Oscar for her work in the 1983 film "Gandhi", passed away peacefully in her sleep, her daughter Radhika Gupta told PTI.

Bhanu Athaiya
 Bhanu Athaiya

Mumbai: Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Oscar winner, died at her home on Thursday after prolonged illness, her daughter said. She was 91.

Athaiya, who won an Oscar for her work in the 1983 film "Gandhi", passed away peacefully in her sleep, her daughter Radhika Gupta told PTI.  

 

The last rites took place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai  

"She passed away early this morning. Eight years ago, she was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain. For the last three years, she was bedridden because one side (of her body) was paralysed," her daughter said.

Athaiya, who was born in Kolhapur, began her career as a costume designer in Hindi cinema with Guru Dutt's 1956 superhit "C.I.D".

She won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design in Richard Attenborough’s "Gandhi" along with John Mollo.

In 2012, Athaiya returned her Oscar to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for safe-keeping.

In a career spanning five decades and over 100 films, she won two National Awards -- for Gulzar''s mystery drama "Lekin" (1990) and the period film "Lagaan" directed by Ashutosh Gowariker (2001).

 

Tags: bhanu athaiya, gandhi 1982 film, oscars

Latest From Entertainment

Sobha Naidu

Renowned Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu no more

Bangkok Art Biennale

Anish Kapoor, other Indians, join artists from 35 nations at Bangkok Art Biennale

Sushant Singh Rajput's aides stage a demonstration demanding justice for the late actor, outside the airport in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Sushant Singh Rajput's family files complaint against AIIMS doctor

Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic: Sushant Insta page)

Abetment to suicide not ruled out in Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham