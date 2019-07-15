Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 11:12 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 11:12 am IST

The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
 Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

Mumbai: It’s official! The title of the much-anticipated action entertainer that pits two of the biggest action superstars of our generation, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, in a massive showdown against each other has been aptly titled WAR.

The biggest action entertainer of the year will see both these incredible action stars push their bodies to the limit to pull off never-seen-before, death-defying action stunts that will keep you on the edge of your seats. YRF again innovated in marketing as it simply dropped the much-awaited teaser without any pre-promotion for maximum surprise and impact.

Watch WAR teaser here:

War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other. Director Siddharth Anand says, “When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight. WAR is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Tags: war, war teaser, hrithik roshan, tiger shroff, vaani kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Salman Khan doing #BottleCapChallenge. (Video: Twitter)

Salman Khan gives important message with his hilarious #BottleCapChallenge video

Kids watch Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 in theatres.

Students flocking in the nation to watch Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'; see pics

Bollywood reacts to World Cup final 2019. (Photo: Instagram)

World Cup Final 2019: Bollywood celebs react to Eng's historic win against NZ

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon final; see pic

MOST POPULAR

1

Salman Khan gives important message with his hilarious #BottleCapChallenge video

2

11-year old girl’s iPhone 6 explodes; sparks in her hand

3

Students flocking in the nation to watch Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'; see pics

4

Apple iPhone 11 is boring when compared to this stunning upcoming handset

5

Stunning Apple iPhone design finally taking shape

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham