Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 09:58 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

ICC CWC'19 Final: B-town celebs watch Eng vs NZ match at the Lord's

ANI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 8:29 am IST

Though India did not qualify for the final, the craze for cricket does not die down.

Bollywood celebs at Lord's to watch the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Photo: ANI)
 Bollywood celebs at Lord's to watch the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Though India did not qualify for the final, the craze for cricket does not die down. Among many cricket fans, there were also a few B-Town celebs who reached Lord's ground to see the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

First in the list is actor Neena Gupta, who recently wrapped up shooting of her part in upcoming sports film 'Panga' and enjoyed the match with an Indian team cap on her head. The actor looked sleek and smart in her simple pieces of denim and white shirt. She kept her hair open and accessorized her ensemble with a neckpiece.

Anupam Kher, who recently joined as a new member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also witnessed the historic match at Lord's cricket ground. He was invited by his age-old friend Rajat Sharma.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final witnessed a first-ever super-over in which England came out triumphant as they had scored more boundaries in the match to lift their maiden 50-over World Cup on Sunday at Lord's Cricket Ground.

The winner could not be decided as both the normal 50 overs and super-over action ended up in a tie.

In the super over, England scored 15 runs and they were able to restrict New Zealand to 15 runs, and they won the match as they had scored more boundaries in the match.

In the 50-over spell, both England and New Zealand registered scores of 241.

Earlier, New Zealand was able to stun India in the semi-final as they defended a mediocre total of 240 runs. The Kiwi bowling lineup destroyed the Indian top-order as they dismissed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul for just five runs on the board.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried their best to go away with a victory, but as soon as the duo got dismissed, New Zealand was able to snatch an 18-run victory. Dhoni played a knock of 50 whereas Jadeja scored 77.

In the other semi-final, England defeated Australia by eight wickets to make it to the final for the first time since 1992.

Tags: icc cricket world cup 2019, cwc 2019 final, england vs new zealand, eng vs nz, bollywood, lord's, eng vs nz final highlights
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon final; see pic

Anil Kapoor

Anil’s brand endorsement spree

Tiger Shroff

I play safe and keep quiet most of the times: Tiger Shroff

Swara Bhasker

Controversy over history

MOST POPULAR

1

Stunning Apple iPhone design finally taking shape

2

Today in tech history: Twttr is launched!

3

Apple iPhone XR India huge slashed prices revealed; grab it right now

4

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

5

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham