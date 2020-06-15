Monday, Jun 15, 2020 | Last Update : 09:43 PM IST

83rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

333,380

368

Recovered

169,987

304

Deaths

9,524

325

Maharashtra107958509783950 Tamil Nadu4466124547435 Delhi41182158231327 Gujarat23590163331478 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan127729631294 West Bengal110875060475 Madhya Pradesh108027677459 Karnataka7000396086 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Telangana49742377185 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Assam415919618 Odisha4055285414 Punjab2986228263 Kerala2462110120 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
  Entertainment   Bollywood  15 Jun 2020  Bollywood embraces OTT
Entertainment, Bollywood

Bollywood embraces OTT

AGENCIES
Published : Jun 15, 2020, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2020, 5:27 pm IST

Ten major films including Bhuj and Mimi will be announced to premiere on the digital platform on Tuesday

Clearly, the battle of the digital platforms is getting bigger by the day
 Clearly, the battle of the digital platforms is getting bigger by the day

It will be official on Tuesday — nine films will now premiere on Hotstar after Amazon managed to lock in on Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi last month and Netflix managed to bag the Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The promo makers of the new plan on Hotstar called Har Shukravaar Blockbuster Ka Vaar are getting ready to unleash not one or two, but ten films at a go.

Clearly, the battle of the digital platforms is getting bigger by the day.

“Four films from Fox Star — Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Dil Bechara and Lootcase are going to be premiered; two films produced by Ajay Devgn including Bhuj: The Pride of India; three films from producer Dinesh Vijan — Roohi Afzana, Mimi and Shiddat — all women-driven subjects; and one more film from T Series named Khuda Hafiz have been locked in for packed nine-week-show on Hotstar. Promo makers were racing against the clock for a Monday release, Ajay Devgn is busy on Monday and hence the official announcement will be made on Tuesday,” confirms an industry source.

These films are said to go back-to-back on the platform and the dates will be announced on Tuesday. Some of these films have a bit of work left in terms of shooting and post production and hence they will be among the last lot, say sources.

Your favourite stars right from Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidyut Jammval, Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz and Kunal Khemu will be coming to your home to entertain you till the time you are ready to get into the theatres

Tags: ott platforms

Latest From Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi’s quick shoot

Lara Dutta

Lara’s carefully curated career

Some of the 'sharks' on the Shark Tank show, who listen to entrepreneurs' pitches and pick businesses to invest in.

Shark Tank Season 11 is not just good TV, it could spark an aaha moment for the entrepreneur in you

Source: Alia Bhatt

Anushka inspires Alia Bhatt

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham