Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 03:00 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Malayalam actor Vinayakan booked for abusing woman activist

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2019, 1:50 pm IST

He was the recipient of 'best actor' tile of the Kerala State Film Award for his role in Rajiv Ravi directed 2016 movie 'Kammattipaadam'.

Vinayakan.
 Vinayakan.

Kalpetta: Award-winning Malayalam actor Vinayakan has been booked for allegedly verbally abusing a woman activist over the phone, police said here Saturday.

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman, hailing from Pambady in Kottayam district, alleging that the actor had talked in an obscene manner and used abusive words when she had invited him for a function here in April, they said.

The woman activist's Facebook post in this regard had created a furore on social media recently.

A police official said the case was registered against the "Thottappan" actor under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intend to insult the modesty of a woman) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words) and section 120 (O) (causing nuisance to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous calls) of the Kerala Police Act.

Though the woman had lodged the complaint in Kottayam, it was transferred to the police station here as the alleged incident happened here, the official added.

Known for his character as well as comic roles, Vinayakan, who began his career as a dancer, has been part of Malayalam cinema for the last two decades.

He was the recipient of the 'best actor' tile of the Kerala State Film Award for his role in Rajiv Ravi-directed 2016 movie "Kammattipaadam".

Tags: malayalam actor, mollywood, vinayakan, woman activist
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

I Love You movie still.

I Love You movie review: Defining 'real' love!

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar.

'Tanushree's sexual harassment charges against Nana false, malicious': Mumbai Police

Suttu Pidikka Utharavu movie still.

Suttu Pidikka Utharavu movie review: Absorbing thriller, loses steam halfway

Akshay Kumar.

Twitterati trend #BhagodaRohitShetty, Akshay Kumar comes in support

MOST POPULAR

1

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

2

Two months later, Notre-Dame holds first mass after fire

3

Hashtags for hope? The reason why social media is turning blue for Sudan

4

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

5

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham