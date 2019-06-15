Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

I am an observant: Diljit Dosanjh

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2019, 6:51 pm IST

The actor, who next stars in Punjabi film 'Shadaa', says this nature of his has helped him crack a few story ideas.

Diljit Dosanjh.
 Diljit Dosanjh.

Mumbai: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh says he observes people very keenly as he believes every person has a story to tell, which could be a great idea for a film.

The actor, who next stars in Punjabi film "Shadaa", says this nature of his has helped him crack a few story ideas.

"I am an observant. I like to observe people. I believe every person has a story that comes out from the way they talk, their opinion, their mindset and their body language. By doing this, I have cracked a few ideas for films," Diljit told PTI.

The actor says he had the initial idea for "Shadaa", which revolves around person looking for a bride even though he has crossed the desirable age of marriage.

"I felt this can be a nice idea for a film. I discussed the idea with my filmmaker friends, then a team was formed and the story was written.

"In Punjab, we have a friendly environment and whoever gets a story idea, we discuss it openly and work jointly towards it. The script of this was then developed by Jagdeep and he directed the film as well."

Diljit also reveals that "Shadaa" isn't the first film whose idea he cracked. He says he had also got the basic idea for his 2012 hit "Jatt And Juliet".

"I had discussed the idea about a boy and girl and how they are keen to go abroad and stay there, how they both come together forms the story, with my friends and that's how 'Jatt And Juliet' was born."

"Even for the film 'Rangroot', which is based on World War I, I had seen some information and images on the internet and felt this was an apt story to turn into a film."

Ask him if he plans to become a full-time writer, pat comes the reply, "No. It is not my job."

Diljit is one of the most recognisable faces from the Punjabi film industry and he believes there is immense potential in the state's cinema.

"Punjabi cinema is pretty new and it is still growing. We have fewer screens as well. Our films release in about 1200 to 1300 screens. We are trying to reach to a wider audience."

"However, our films do well commercially in the north belt and even internationally. Our attempt is to make good films that are enjoyed by everyone. Also today we have our films releasing on online platforms like Netflix."

"Shadaa", written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, also features Neeru Bajwa. The film is produced by Atul Bhalla, Amit Bhalla, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Pawan Gill. It releases on June 21.

Tags: diljit dosanjh, shadaa, observer
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Game Over movie still.

Game Over movie review: Intriguing thriller

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja movie still.

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja movie review: A stretched version of YouTube parodies

Priyanka Chopra.

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

MOST POPULAR

1

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

2

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

3

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

5

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham