Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  15 Feb 2022  Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' books April 14 release, to clash with 'KGF: Chapter 2'
Entertainment, Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' books April 14 release, to clash with 'KGF: Chapter 2'

PTI
Published : Feb 15, 2022, 5:19 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2022, 5:19 pm IST

The film was earlier pulled from its theatrical release days before it was scheduled to open on December 31

The poster of the movie 'Jersey'. (Photo: Twitter/@shahidkapoor/File)
 The poster of the movie 'Jersey'. (Photo: Twitter/@shahidkapoor/File)

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday announced that his sports drama "Jersey" is set to release theatrically on April 14.

The announcement was made minutes after Aamir Khan Production announced that they have postponed their much-awaited "Laal Singh Chaddha", from April 14 to August 11.

 

"Jersey", which was delayed multiple times in the past, will now clash at the box office with the multilingual actioner "KGF: Chapter 2".

Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres".

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, "Jersey" is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, "Jersey" chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer (Kapoor), who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

 

The film was earlier pulled from its theatrical release days before it was scheduled to open on December 31, due to a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country.

Tags: jersey, jersey remake
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' poster. (Photo: Twitter/@LOTRonPrime)

Amazon unveils first teaser of 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series at Super Bowl

Rocketry poster.Rocketry poster. (Photo: PTI/File)

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to release theatrically on July 1

Shabana Azmi and Kangana Ranaut. (Twitter via ANI)

Shabana Azmi calls out Kangana Ranaut for her Hijab row comment

The book is titled

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry unveils cover page, title of his memoir

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham