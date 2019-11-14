Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and their families visit Tirupati Temple, see pics

Today, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked their first wedding anniversary.

Mumbai: Exactly a year ago, Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave their fans big surprise by tying the knot in an intimate Italy wedding. To celebrate the moment of their first wedding anniversary, Deepika-Ranveer are headed first to Tirumala Tirupati Temple with their entire family to seek blessings.

On the morning of November 14 last year, the stars tied the knot with a traditional Konkani wedding, which was followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15.

Sharing the picture of her temple visit with husband Ranveer Singh, the 'Padmaavat' actor wrote, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh"

Check out more pictures here:

DeepVeer, as fans fondly call them, were also accompanied by their respective families - Ranveer's parents Anju and Jagjit Bhavnani along with their daughter Ritika and Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and their daughter Anisha Padukone.

Deepika and Ranveer were all smiles as they met their fans outside the temple.

The couple and their families are going to Amritsar tomorrow to pray at the Golden Temple.

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey. The movie is set to be released in 2020. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is all set to create a blast on the silver screen with his upcoming film '83 which is helmed by Kabir Khan. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020 and it also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead.