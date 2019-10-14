Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar gets injured while preparing for 'Toofan'; view pic

ANI
Published : Oct 14, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2019, 11:19 am IST

Farhan Akhtar's transformation for his upcoming movie 'Toofan' is not a secret anymore.

Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Instagram)
 Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar's transformation for his upcoming movie 'Toofan' is not a secret anymore. However, the actor has suffered an injury during the extensive training.

A chiselled body, washboard abs and bulging biceps are what the actor has been constantly treating his fans with but on Sunday, Farhan shared a picture of his hand's X-ray depicting the "hairline" fracture he had suffered while prepping for 'Toofan'.

"When nature plays Tetris .. and yup, that's my first legit boxing injury .. a hairline fracture on the hamate," he wrote on Instagram. "Found among the carpal bones of the hand," he added.

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor's upcoming outing will hit big screens next year on October 2.

