Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:25 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Tollywood star Naga Shaurya fined by Hyderabad Police; find out why

ANI
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 12:26 pm IST

Naga Shaurya is a popular face in the Tollywood industry and has acted in National Award-winning film Chandamama Kathalu.

Naga Shaurya.
 Naga Shaurya.

Hyderabad: A fine of Rs 500 was imposed on Telugu film actor Naga Shaurya by the traffic police here for using black film on his car glasses.

The actor was in his Ford Endeavour Car when the black film was noticed on the car's windows following which he was stopped and fined. M Ravi, Circle Inspector, Panjagutta Traffic Police Station told ANI, "Today I was performing duties at MJ college in Panjagutta area and an Endeavour car which was coming from Panjagutta direction was stopped after noticing a black film on its glasses."

He continued, "The car was owned by Naga Shourya who was also travelling in the car. Immediately we have fined him Rs 500 and asked him to pay online."

The traffic police themselves removed the black film from the glasses and let the car go, M Ravi said. The actor was quick to pay the fine. Naga Shaurya is a popular face in the Tollywood industry and has acted in National Award-winning film Chandamama Kathalu.

Tags: naga shaurya, tollywood, tollywood actor, hyderabad, hyderabad police, telugu actor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor breaks down while talking about wife Sridevi; here's what he said

Rohit Goyal.

Rohit Goyal and Adult Society ace the digital media market

Nora Fatehi.

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

Mansi Bagla.

From real estate to Showbiz, Mansi Bagla excited about her dream venture Mini Films

MOST POPULAR

1

Upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is the one we actually want

2

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

3

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

4

Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthanam

5

OnePlus fans! There’s a new flagship TV in the town

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham