Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 12:00 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Film Body bans Mika Singh for performing in Pakistan

ANI
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 10:29 am IST

The film body boycotted the singer from all the movies and music contracts with the entertainment companies.

Mika Singh.
 Mika Singh.

Mumbai: All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Tuesday banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

The event in Pakistan was organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative.

"AICWA takes a stand of boycotting all his association with movie production houses, music companies and online music content providers," AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta stated in a statement on Tuesday.

The film body further put an unconditional ban on the singer and boycotted him from all the movies and music contracts with the entertainment companies.

"AICWA will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law," the statement added.
"When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation's pride," the film association said.

The association also sought the intervention of Information and Broadcasting ministry in the matter.

Tags: mika singh, mika singh news, mika singh controversy, film body bans mika singh, india cine workers association

Latest From Entertainment

Rohit Goyal.

Rohit Goyal and Adult Society ace the digital media market

Nora Fatehi.

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

Mansi Bagla.

From real estate to Showbiz, Mansi Bagla excited about her dream venture Mini Films

She wants to spread the love of make up and colors and attain the fame and name in the profession with all her hard work.

Nadia White-shining with her art to intensify one's personality with fitness & makeup

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

2

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

3

Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthanam

4

OnePlus fans! There’s a new flagship TV in the town

5

Exciting Xiaomi foldable phone details emerge

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham