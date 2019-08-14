Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 06:44 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Akshay Kumar answers reporter's phone during press meet; watch to know what he said

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 5:47 pm IST

During a recent press meet in New Delhi, Akshay Kumar did a funny thing which would surprise you.

Akshay Kumar answers phone call of reporter. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 Akshay Kumar answers phone call of reporter. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and his Mission Mangal team are having a fun time promoting the film at various place in the country. However, during a recent press meet in New Delhi, Akshay Kumar did a funny thing which would surprise you.

During the interaction in which Akshay Kumar was sitting along with Kriti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and director Jagan Shakti. Amidst Q and A session, the Khiladi Kumar took the liberty and answered a phone call on behalf of a reporter whose phone kept ringing while the press meet was in loud mode.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Akshay Kumar can be seen saying the caller, "Namashkar... hum log abhi ek press conference mein hain... main Akshay Kumar bol raha hu... abhi aapko wapas call karenge." The 'Mission Mangal' actresses couldn't control their laughter after seeing Akshay's funny behaviour. The video went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal is based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition. The film also stars Sharman Joshi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. Mission Mangal is set to release on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

Tags: akshay kumar, mission mangal, kriti kulhari, nithya menen, sonakshi sinha, taapsee pannu, jagan shakti
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Prabhas.

'Saaho' star Prabhas gears up to meet crowd of 1 lakh at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City

Prakhar Sharma.

Meet Prakhar Sharma, who is making it big at a young age

Richa Chadha.

Absence of sex education turns youngsters towards pornography: Richa Chadha

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas likes to do each morning; read here

MOST POPULAR

1

Reasons why the 16-inch MacBook Pro may be a huge disappointment

2

7 benefits of filing your income tax return

3

Celebrate Independence Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

4

Upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is the one we actually want

5

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham