It's a big slap on movie mafia’s face: Kangana on Manikarnika's global selection

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 14, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 2:57 pm IST

Kangana's Manikarnika received rave reviews from the critics. But it turned out to be third highest grossing female-centric film.

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, who is popularly known for her terrific acting skills and outspoken nature, has recently expressed her happiness about her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's selection for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Kangana's Manikarnika received rave reviews from the critics. But the film turned out to be the third highest grossing female-centric project. Hence, the film selected for Asia's largest film event.

Expressing her thoughts on this, the 'Queen' actor told Pinkvilla, "We are thrilled with this development, especially when Gully Boy was hailed by the entire industry and there was not a single word by anyone on Manikarnika. The movie mafia tried to kill this film but for Manikarnika to get commercial success and now international recognition along with other celebrated films is a big slap on movie mafia’s face. You can't stop a good film especially in this time and age when the world is all one big family because of social media."

Apart from Manikarnika, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Tabu-Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun and Vijay Sethupathy-Samatha Akkineni starrer Super Deluxe will also be screened at the festival.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya.

