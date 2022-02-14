Monday, Feb 14, 2022 | Last Update : 05:37 PM IST

  R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to release theatrically on July 1
R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to release theatrically on July 1

PTI
Published : Feb 14, 2022, 3:42 pm IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2022, 3:42 pm IST

The actor shared the new release date on his social media accounts

 Rocketry poster. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan on Monday announced that his directorial debut "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" will release worldwide in theatres on July 1.

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

 

The actor, who stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer, shared the new release date on his social media accounts along with a teaser poster. The movie was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 1.

"Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" also stars Simran Bagga, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar, and features superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in a guest appearance.

The movie, produced by TriColour films , Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments, will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

