Pakistani-Afghani actor posts nude pics to support Pak singer Rabi Pirzada

Published : Nov 13, 2019
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 1:35 pm IST

Pakistani-Afghani actor Malisha Heena Khan tweeted nude pictures on Tuesday to support Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada.

Mumbai: Pakistani-Afghani actor Malisha Heena Khan tweeted nude pictures on Tuesday to support Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada.

Rabi's nude pictures went viral on social media a few days ago.

Malisha created her Twitter handle @MalishaOfficial just to support Rabi by posting nude photos. Apparently, Rabi's private videos and pictures had got leaked on social media.

Post that, she reportedly had lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, over the leaked content.

Rabi later took to Twitter and wrote, “I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour.”

Meanwhile, Indian film director and producer Maneesh Singh has reportedly offered Rabi a role in his film Ghairat, which is based on honour killings and inspired from the life of Qandeel Baloch.

