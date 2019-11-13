Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

I didn't abuse any child: Swara Bhasker defends herself on abusing a 4-year-old child

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 13, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 8:57 am IST

The actor thinks the whole issue blew out of proportion.

Swara Bhasker.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker who is known for her outspoken nature, has recently defended herself on abusing a 4-year-old kid. Earlier, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor was trolled on social media after a video gone viral showed she was allegedly abusing a 4-year-old child actor.

In the video clip of the chat show Son of Abish, Swara was seen using abusive terms like 'chu**ya' and 'kameena' in the reference to a kid with whom she worked in an advertisement during her early days of the industry.

Explaining her side about the same, Swara told IANS, "I was on a comedy show, narrating a funny incident about my first experience shooting in Mumbai. In that partly exaggerated and satirical narration, where I was using a comedic, adult and self-deprecating tone, I used certain swear words. The words were used to display in an adult-humorous tone, my exaggerated frustrations and emotions during my struggling days."

"Comics do it all the time, and the show's format is of a comedic genre. Most importantly, if you actually watch the show, you would realise that I actually was the one looking out for the child's welfare -- trying to make sure he gets a bathroom break, which other people on the set seemingly didn't care about. I have never abused children nor any co-actor and I have always treated children with the care, affection and the responsible conduct they deserve. I actually like children. The quip that children are evil was obviously a joke," she added.

The actor thinks the whole issue blew out of proportion. "Of course it did! The whole controversy was clearly targeted and constructed. I'm not trying to justify swearing -- those were undoubtedly an ill-advised choice of words, but they were not seriously used. It was said jokingly and self-deprecatingly. Comics do it all the time without anyone blinking an eyelid," Swara said.

"The problem with these frivolous controversies, whose agenda is to generate fake outrage, is that sometimes while reporting them, the media plays into the hands of these people in terms of how the headlines are phrased! On this issue most of the headlines scream -- Swara Bhasker in trouble for abusing four-year-old child. This is patently false. I did not abuse that or any child. It's important for me to correct that and at least put out a factually accurate version and the full context of what happened," she concluded.

