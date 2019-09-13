Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

5 reasons why Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' is must watch

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 9:56 am IST

There are many reasons that Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' make this quirky entertainer a must-watch.

Dream Girl poster.
 Dream Girl poster.

Mumbai: Ever since its trailer released, there has been a lot of buzz around writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl, starring National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha and today the film is releasing all over and the 'Pooja' magic will grip all the audience.

There are many reasons that Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' make this quirky entertainer a must-watch. Here are the 5 reasons which makes the film wholesome entertainer and a must watch this Friday.

National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his mettle as an actor and is known for his unique choice of stories. The actor has delivered a series of hits and in this family entertainer, he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar which will make you amaze.

Powerful Ensemble Cast

The movie features an impressive list of actors, including Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Raj Bhansali and Rajesh Sharma, among others. Together, these actors are expected to up the entertainment quotient of the film.

Unique Storyline

A male caller played by Ayushmann Khurrana, at a female friendship call center in Mathura, who impresses everyone with his mesmerising female voice and unique ways of solving people’s problems. Film’s unique storyline will appeal to people across age groups.

Quirky Dialogues filled with Humour

Dream Girl’s trailer has been appreciated for its witty punchlines and quirky dialogues. With a blend of humour, drama and entertainment.

Massy and Peppy Music Album

The album of Dream Girl is a mix of massy and peppy music. While Radhe Radhe celebrates the festive fever of Janmashtami, Dil Ka Telephone reflects the film’s entertaining theme. On the other hand, Ik Mulaqaat is a soothing love ballad that has already garnered popularity. The unplugged version of the same song, dubbed in Ayushmann’s voice, adds to its charm. The makers also launched another peppy, high-on-energy Punjabi track, Gat Gat, which is touted to make everyone hit the dance floor.

Dream Girl which is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Ashish Singh has finally released today i.e. on 13 September 2019.

Tags: dream girl, dream girl movie review, pooja, ayushmann khurrana, nushrat bharucha, dream girl show timings, dream girl ticket rates
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan.

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: King Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s super bodyguards

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat’s ‘Dream Boy’ is Ranbir Kapoor

Shonali Bose

Shonali Bose on TIFF premiere and her son’s death anniversary

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple's horrible misses so far this year

2

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: King Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

3

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

4

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

5

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham