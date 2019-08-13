Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 05:46 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Hard Kaur shares video abusing PM Modi and Amit Shah, Twitter takes action

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 4:43 pm IST

After posting video, the rapper-singer was in top trends on social media.

Hard Kaur.
 Hard Kaur.

Mumbai: Rapper Hard Kaur has recently shared a video abusing PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on Twitter. The singer, along with Khalistan supporters, appeared in the 2.20-minute video clip and spoke in favour of the Khalistan movement.

Hard Kaur used expletives while addressing Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the video and in no time, it went viral on social media. After posting video, the rapper-singer was in top trends on social media.

But reportedly, Twitter has taken action against Hard Kaur and they suspended her official handle. Hard had also posted a promotional clip for her upcoming song titled We Are Warriors on Instagram, which also featured the Khalistan supporters.

See here:

Screengrab of Hard Kaur's suspended Twitter account.Screengrab of Hard Kaur's suspended Twitter account.

In June, Hard Kaur was charged with sedition for her comments against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Meanwhile, the rapper-singer is best known for songs like Move your Body (Johnny Gaddar), Lucky Boy (Bachna Ae Haseeno) and Sadda Dil Vi Tu (ABCD: Any Body Can Dance).

Screengrab of Hard Kaur's suspended Twitter account.

Tags: hard kaur, hard kaur controversy, hard kaur songs, khalistan movement, punjab, hard kaur twitter account
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Sridevi.

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Madame Tussauds decides to make statue in her honour

Ranveer and Deepika

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra.

Bromance for boys, cat fights for actresses: Priyanka on double standard in industry

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 'princess' Sara Ali Khan's birthday in Bangkok; see pic

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

2

Latest iPhone 11 Pro renders will blow your mind

3

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

4

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is going to destroy the competition

5

Nina Vargas has a plan to help Bollywood celebrities achieve success through brands

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham