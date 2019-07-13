Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani is all praise for Hrithik Roshan's ‘Super 30’; read here

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 10:30 am IST

The dignitary has commended the superstar for his work on his social media handle.

 Hrithik Roshan's look in 'Super 30'.

Mumbai: While the world is all praise for Hrithik Roshan’s promising portrayal, the actor has received special praise from the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani. The dignitary has commended the superstar for his work on his social media handle.

Recently, Teacher Anand Kumar on whose life Super 30 is based, starring Hrithik Roshan along with his brother Pranav Kumar met the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani at the CM's office to talk about the important subject that the film, Super 30 underlines.

Sharing a picture from the meet and putting all his appreciation together, Chief Minister tweeted, “‘Super 30’ is a film that showcases the life of struggle with all its reality. @teacheranand is an epitome of a simple teacher inspiring and becoming a ray of hope for the needy. @iHrithik has done admirable role to capture the essence of Anand’s character. Best wishes.”

Expressing gratitude on the minister’s appreciation, Hrithik Roshan also shared, “Blessed to receive a compliment as such coming from you.  Moments like these make me feel proud to be a part of stories that touch lives! Thank you so much for your kind words”.

With Super 30 on the bloc today, globally- Hrithik Roshan has taken over the world with his promising performance and swooned the nation much ahead of the release at the screenings. With his latest release 'Super 30', the actor has yet again proved his acting prowess.

Over the warm meeting, Anand Kumar also requested the Minister to watch the upcoming film and also hold screenings for government school students as it entails a very important message and as being hailed, is a story of the triumph of spirit which is definitely a must-watch for the tales it tells. Even Anand Kumar has left no stone unturned to take the message of the movie along wherever he goes and this time, it is to the dignitary.

Hrithik Roshan will be essaying the role of Anand Kumar in his upcoming 'Super 30' and has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. The actor makes us believe that he is the simple and ambitious Anand who does wonders with the treasure of knowledge in the story of the triumph of spirit, Super 30.

A story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The makers recently released the trailer and it sure tells us how Anand delivers these records with his acumen and hard work!

