Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

We are touched by this gesture from Salman Khan: Witness of 1947 partition

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 2:54 pm IST

The superstar hosted a special screening of Bharat for the families who say the journey through the era of partition in 1947.

Salman Khan.
 Salman Khan.

Mumbai: Bharat has already set a record of being the highest opening ever for Salman Khan. Also, the film becomes the second highest opening of all times and still continues to fly higher than ever. To make the journey even more special, the superstar hosted a special screening with the families who say the journey through the era of partition in 1947.

The evening was held in special association with an organisation, ‘1947 Partition archives’. Ecstatic about the massive success of Bharat, Salman Khan arranged a special screening for all the real families who have experienced the events of 1947 partition and present at the event were the elders of the age 75 to 85 years. There were seven families, just like the storyline of the film who had come back to India, separately and reunited over a period of time. The real heroes enjoyed the special screening along with superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif where a barter of emotional journeys was exchanged.

Salman Khan also shared a few moments on his official social media handle, Salman wrote, "Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families". At the meet, Salman made sure that he personally heard each of the tales while sharing the emotions that the exchange entailed.

Overwhelmed after the screening, Atu Relwani, a witness to the historic partition shares, “We are touched by this gesture from Salman. I had tears in my eyes while watching Bharat, especially when the train scene happened. I was nine years of age when we travelled from Hyderabad on a train just like that. The story of Bharat is touching and real and Salman made it more special”.

Another family member present at the event, Tarachandani HM expresses, “Salman in Bharat reminded us of the vision, commitment and struggles we carried along from one land to the other. To me, the train scene when I had looked for my family back in 1947 brought back all the memories. The movie is par excellence with its storytelling”.

The 1947 Partition Archive is a nonprofit oral history organization in Delhi, that collects, preserves and shares firsthand accounts of the Partition of India in 1947. They collate and document histories of the people who have seen the times of Partition and emphasise on the need to document. The archives also recently launched a campaign called #ChasingMemories to immortalize the dying oral histories of Partition.

After receiving appreciations and setting the record straight with the release on Bharat, Salman Khan is beaming with pride and expressed gratitude to all the real families who have experienced 1947 partition where the storyline and the real experiences found common ground.

Touted to be the ‘biggest film of all times’, Salman Khan starrer is charting new records already. The nation saw a fan frenzy and the numbers are proof.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Tags: bharat, salman khan, 1947 partition, bharat special screening
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Warina Hussain.

'Loveyatri' star Warina Hussain to shake legs with Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

Ira Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals whom she is dating; pic inside

Varun Tej Konidela. (Photo: Instagram)

Tollywood star Varun Tej Konidela meets with accident; read deets

Disha Patani birthday special. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Disha Patani - The national crush of India; see pics

MOST POPULAR

1

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

2

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

3

US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them ‘Fort Trump’

4

This isn’t fake news! Google leaks Pixel 4 months ahead of launch

5

ICC CWC'19: Google's Sundar Pichai predicts India vs England final at World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham