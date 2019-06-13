'Loveyatri' star Warina Hussain to shake legs with Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

Directed by Arbaaz Khan, the makers of Dabangg 3 have recorded a song titled ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ with Salman and Warina.

Mumbai: Actress Warina Hussain who created her mark with Salman Khan’s production Love Yatri will be seen shaking her leg with Chulbul Pandey – Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

Directed by Arbaaz Khan, the makers of Dabangg 3 have recorded a song titled ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ with Salman and Warina.

According to the source close to the development, Salman and his team wanted someone who could do justice to the Dabangg special and zeroed in on Warina. “Warina will be seen in a completely different look. Her look is created by Salman’s designer, Ashley Lobo and will be seen in an Indo- Western outfit. It was a four days shoot at Mehboob studio in Mumbai. This time the song is set in a modernised dhaba and is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.”

Warina and Salman had a lot of fun shooting for the song. The song will see Salman in a spotlight trying to woo Warina.