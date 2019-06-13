Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'Loveyatri' star Warina Hussain to shake legs with Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 1:50 pm IST

Directed by Arbaaz Khan, the makers of Dabangg 3 have recorded a song titled ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ with Salman and Warina.

Warina Hussain.
 Warina Hussain.

Mumbai: Actress Warina Hussain who created her mark with Salman Khan’s production Love Yatri will be seen shaking her leg with Chulbul Pandey – Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

Directed by Arbaaz Khan, the makers of Dabangg 3 have recorded a song titled ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ with Salman and Warina.

According to the source close to the development, Salman and his team wanted someone who could do justice to the Dabangg special and zeroed in on Warina. “Warina will be seen in a completely different look. Her look is created by Salman’s designer, Ashley Lobo and will be seen in an Indo- Western outfit.  It was a four days shoot at Mehboob studio in Mumbai. This time the song is set in a modernised dhaba and is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.”

Warina and Salman had a lot of fun shooting for the song. The song will see Salman in a spotlight trying to woo Warina.

Tags: warina hussain, loveyatri, dabangg 3, salman khan, munna badnaam hua
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Salman Khan.

We are touched by this gesture from Salman Khan: Witness of 1947 partition

Ira Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals whom she is dating; pic inside

Varun Tej Konidela. (Photo: Instagram)

Tollywood star Varun Tej Konidela meets with accident; read deets

Disha Patani birthday special. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Disha Patani - The national crush of India; see pics

MOST POPULAR

1

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

2

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

3

US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them ‘Fort Trump’

4

This isn’t fake news! Google leaks Pixel 4 months ahead of launch

5

ICC CWC'19: Google's Sundar Pichai predicts India vs England final at World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham