Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Everyone isn't nice to their siblings: Rangoli Chandel slams Hrithik Roshan

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 9:28 am IST

Hrithik's sister Sunaina recently hit the headlines as she was reported to be ill and suffering from bipolar disorder.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel insults Hrithik Roshan. (Photo: Instagram)
 Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel insults Hrithik Roshan. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday shared a series of tweets in which she shared information about her house she is apparently building in Kullu and credited the actor for taking over as its designer.

"Ajay and I are building our house in Kullu, I simply asked Kangana for some design suggestions, here she is designing everything from a scratch, sometimes calls me at 2am bursting with idea and excitement, everyday I get hundreds of reference pictures," the tweet read.

In another tweet, Rangoli writes, "for our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday."

The tweet series took an ugly turn after a user pointed out that this is common amongst siblings and there was nothing new in it. "Arey yaar everyone love their brothers and sisters and want to do for them whatever capacity they have! What's new in it?," the comment read.

Responding to the tweet, Rangoli brought in the mention of Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina and slammed her saying, "Don't act too smart. Everyone isn't nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn't stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends."

"When Kangana & Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming," Rangoli went on to write.

"Day before it was all over the media, so don't give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings," Rangoli lashed out.

Recently, Sunaina Roshan also hit the headlines as she was reported to be ill and that she is suffering from bipolar disorder.

Strong dismissing any such thing, Sunaina shared an image of her on Twitter, where she looked totally fine and wrote, "Do I look critically ill ....

Tags: rangoli chandel, hrithik roshan, sunaina roshan, kangana ranaut, kangana ranaut sister, rangoli chandel tweets

Latest From Entertainment

Rajinikant

Rajinikant in textbook

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar all praise for Karan Johar

A still from Super 30

When art imitates life

Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva loves being a baddie

MOST POPULAR

1

Flying taxis in Mumbai and Delhi could become a reality sooner than you can imagine

2

'Will send another': Macron offers Trump replacement 'friendship' oak

3

'My kids loved him': US woman seeks mercy for ex-husband who killed their 5 children

4

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand; DC's Dream11 Prediction

5

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham