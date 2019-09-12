Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Prabhas' fan puts his life in danger; read why

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 4:42 pm IST

A fan of the Baahubali actor from Jangam, Telangana, has climbed to the top of a cell phone tower and threatened to commit suicide.

Mumbai: After Baahubali's success, Prabhas is on cloud nine. The actor's fan following is increasing day-by-day and fans have always been waiting to meet once in their life. However, a fan of the star has recently done something crazy to meet him.

As per the Times Of India report, a fan of the Baahubali actor from Jangam, Telangana, has climbed to the top of a cell phone tower and threatened to commit suicide. He later agreed to come down provided he gets to meet the actor.

Shockingly, a fan has reportedly demanded the actor to be called at the spot. Well, this is not the first time that Prabhas' fan has done something like this.

Earlier, on Saaho's release date, one of his fans passed away due to an electric shock while putting up a flex board of the actor at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas' latest release 'Saaho' did solid business at the box-office. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles, the film was a huge success in India.

Tags: prabhas, prabhas fan, baahubali, saaho, telangana, cell phone tower
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

