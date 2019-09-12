Kangana Ranaut to sport four looks in Jayalalithaa biopic, all thanks to Captain Marvel fame

Kangana Ranaut in busy preparing for Jayalalithaa biopic, which is titled Thalaivi and has been taking dance lessons regularly.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut in busy preparing for Jayalalithaa biopic, which is titled Thalaivi and has been taking dance lessons regularly and will also learn Tamil.

The producer of the film, Vishnu Induri updated on the progress, “The pre-production is in full swing and the team is in Mysore for the recce and as planned earlier the shoot will start post-Diwali.” He also revealed some interesting details about Kangana’s looks in the film, “Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we need a good amount of pre-production for that. We have roped in Hollywood Make-up artists for Kangana's makeover.”

He also tweeted, "#ThalaiviUpdate: Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we have roped in Hollywood Make up artist Jason Collins for Kangana's makeover. #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut"

Jason Collins has done prosthetics work in Captain Marvel, Hunger Games and Blade Runner. The film will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and under the same name Thalaivi, upon Kangana's suggestion.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana will also be seen in 'Dhaakad'. Speaking about that film, the 'Manikarnika' said, "Manikarnika was a period film that had Kangana training with swords. But since Dhaakad is a contemporary movie, the style of action is different. She will have to undergo a six-week programme — besides learning hand-to-hand combat and Krav Maga for two weeks each, she will dedicate a fortnight to learn how to use guns. A team of stunt directors from Thailand will train her."

"Dhaakad is in the same space as Resident Evil. It has several chase sequences and sword fights. I will use all kinds of sophisticated weapons, including some of the latest machine guns. I believe one must pick up new skills for every movie. I don't like to rush into any project as it makes me anxious,” she added.