Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Here's how Shraddha Kapoor showed her gratitude on the journey of ‘Saaho’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 10:27 am IST

The actress is all set to travel to various cities for promoting her blockbuster movies.

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
 Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor just got heads turned in her ravishing golden dress which she had donned at the Saaho trailer launch event. Shraddha has already won everyone's hearts for being the most relatable actress with her trajectory of a career and yet again, expressed her kind words on working in a magnificent film project like Saaho.

When asked about how was her overall experience working for the film, here is what Shraddha had to say, "First of all, thank you, everyone, here, thank you so much for being here. It feels really really fantastic to be a part of such an amazing film on such a huge scale. I am feeling really really happy and it's been a really memorable experience. I can't actually say it in words enough how amazing it has been and I hope you all like it."

This just shows that how grateful that the actress is to her well-wishers who shower her with an abundance of love and support. The larger number of the audience present in the event loved Shraddha's humility who is hailed across the country for delivering consistent hits, classics and action movies. It is all the more, proof of the fact that she possesses humongous popularity across all the demographics- loved by one and all.

Talking about her being a protagonist in an action thriller film and having a large screen space, here's what Shraddha had to say, "The demand of the script and how much ever best I could give to the film's expectations, accordingly I think I did my best. I was in the best hands, as you could see in the film's trailer and the team has made sure that they made me look good throughout the time."

Saaho marks as Shraddha's first multilingual film. Overjoyed over the fact, the actress shares, "This is my first multilingual film, Saaho and I think that to be a part of it is a very very big thing for me, So I am very very excited for World Saaho Day on 30th."

Well, it's not just Shraddha but her millions of fans who just cannot wait anymore to celebrate 30th August as Saaho release day after the thrilling trailer that released yesterday. Now by taking a seat back and marvelling over Shraddha's high octane action scenes as well as her impactful dialogues which are going to stir all of us for sure.

Juggling between shoots and slipping into diverse characters, the actress is all set to travel to various cities for promoting her blockbuster movies.

This year is definitely a treat for her fans as she has two releases lined up Saaho alongside Baahubali fame Prabhas, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and both have her looking extremely different from each other.

Tags: shraddha kapoor, shraddha kapoor movies, saaho, saaho trailer, prabhas, street dancer 3d
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood faced with tough questions

Incidentally, Aryan and Ananya’s parents, the Panday’s and the Khan’s, are close friends and hang out quite often.

Aryan-Ananya together?

Amit Sharma

Amit Sharma preps for biopic on football coach

Even though Rani Mukerji’s new look from the film Mardaani 2 is out, and the release date has been fixed for December 13.

Mardaani 2 villain under wraps

MOST POPULAR

1

2019 iPhone 11 flagship feature coming on iPad Pro

2

Introducing Apple Aventura! Everything you need to know

3

Goat with Allah written on it up for sale for Rs 8 lakh in Gorakhpur on Eid al-Adha

4

15-km-long tricolour unfurled by forming human chain in Chhattisgarh

5

Is the Apple Watch done for? Data shows sales slow to a crawl

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham