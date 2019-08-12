Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 05:15 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Dream Girl trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana steals hearts yet again; watch now

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 4:50 pm IST

There’s no stopping the multi talent Ayushmann Khurrana as he emerges as the next big Superstar of the country.

Dream Girl trailer. (Photo: YouTube)
 Dream Girl trailer. (Photo: YouTube)

Mumbai: The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film ‘Dream Girl’ is out today and within no time it has managed to blow the audience with its loaded entertainment, giving us a real and powerful slice of life appeal. It’s no exaggeration to say that Ayushmann Khurrana is the superstar our country deserves as he aces every role he picks up! And that’s not all. He is probably the only superstar who picks up characters who are very real and very different from each other and yet the actor successfully portrays them all!

Makers took to their social media handle and shared the trailer, "A voice so dreamy, you'll be hopelessly lovestruck! Get ready to meet the #DreamGirl! Trailer out now: (link: http://bit.ly/DreamGirlOfficialTrailer) bit.ly/DreamGirlOffic…"

In this quirky comedy-drama, the superstar is all set to play a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas and confidently so, which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Within no time, the quirky Pooja takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes every one who calls her. It’s widely known that Ayushmann Khurrana is also a professional singer and here we will see the multifaceted actor using his flawless voice to turn into a woman and back to a man as and when required! Looking like a seamless family entertainer, Ayushmann’s totally on the cusp of massive stardom- delivering hits with all his previous concept rich projects and with the much awaited Dream Girl, now.

There’s no stopping the multi talent Ayushmann Khurrana as he emerges as the next big Superstar of the country. What’s more fascinating about him is the fact that he is truly the one star who has solely led Indian cinema into a new direction by putting quality over quantity, Content above masala and he has successfully been able to redefine the terms- Art and Commerce, by merging the two and making content based films win big over both, Box office and critical appeal!

The Versatile actor is known for having an impeccable track record with his films. Having won a national award recently for ‘Andhadhun’ and another one of his films ‘Badhai Ho’ winning the best film for wholesome entertainment at the 2019 National Film Awards, makes him the most sought after actor today! Having six back to back hits has made him the most dependable star in the present times and with Balaji’s Dream Girl, it’s yet another journey Ayushmann with the entire team and the audience are all set to sail for!

After the much hyped poster of Ayushmann Khurrana looking all quirky donning a saree, and sitting on a rickshaw, the hype around ‘Dreamgirl’ has been built solid. The next venture of Balaji Telefilms- Dream Girl had a 5-city trailer launch, originating from the city of dreams-Mumbai which was also connected to four other cities of Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur and Chandigarh over a video conference call.

The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ashish Singh. Dream Girl is all set to release on 19 September 2019.

Tags: dream girl, dream girl trailer, ayushmann khurrana, nushrat bharucha, crossdresser
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy Eid al-Adha 2019: Ajay, Huma and other B-town celebs wish on Bakra Eid

Salman Khan viral video. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Video: Salman Khan gets irritated when girl fan tried to pull him at HAHK screening

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)

Shweta Tiwari files police complaint against husband for torturing her daughter; read

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan featuring in Coolie No 1 poster.

Varun Dhawan shares sizzling poster of 'Coolie No 1' on Sara Ali Khan's birthday

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

2

Instagrammer called out by own sister for fake hiking picture

3

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

4

Celebrating 100th anniversary of India’s space dream, ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai

5

Watch porn? New malware waits until you visit porn site, then starts recording

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham