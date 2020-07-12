Sunday, Jul 12, 2020 | Last Update : 08:48 PM IST

110th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

854,480

4,121

Recovered

537,599

1,368

Deaths

22,718

31

Maharashtra2384611326259893 Tamil Nadu134226859151898 Delhi110921876923334 Gujarat40155281832023 Uttar Pradesh3509222689913 Karnataka3341813838545 Telangana3222419205339 Andhra Pradesh2723514393309 West Bengal2710917348880 Rajasthan2334417634499 Haryana2038114912297 Madhya Pradesh1720112679644 Assam15537984936 Bihar1503910991118 Odisha11956797273 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
  Entertainment   Bollywood  12 Jul 2020  BMC sanitises Amitabh Bachchan's residence, office in Mumbai
Entertainment, Bollywood

BMC sanitises Amitabh Bachchan's residence, office in Mumbai

PTI
Published : Jul 12, 2020, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2020, 2:14 pm IST

The BMC said that contract tracing is being done to trace the source and extent of infection

Amitabh Bachchan
 Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Mumbai civic authorities were sanitising the residential and office premises of Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu area here after the megastar and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

Contact-tracing was also being done, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek Bachchan, aged 44, on Saturday said they had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital.

The BMC teams were sanitising their residential and office premisesas per the standard operating procedures, the civic official said.

A containment zone banner would also be put up outside the premises, he said.

Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and the Nanavati Hospital, where the veteran actor and his son were admitted, police officials said.

After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus, some people tried to gather outside the Nanavati Hospital, but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road there, a police official said.

Tags: amitabh bachchan, bmc, nanavati hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

