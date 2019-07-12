Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:29 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Actor Sonu Sood to play Arjun in Kannada film 'Kurukshetra'

PTI
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 8:11 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 8:13 am IST

Directed by Naganna, the movie is based on the poem 'Gadhayuddha' by poet Ranna.

Sonu Sood.
 Sonu Sood.

Mumbai: Sonu Sood will be playing the role of Arjun in a Kannada film titled "Kurukshetra", based on a chapter in Mahabharata.

Directed by Naganna, the movie is based on the poem 'Gadhayuddha' by poet Ranna.

"'Kurukshetra' is very special. It's one of the biggest films that I have done. I am playing Arjun in the film which will be dubbed in other languages as well.

"I'm sure when people will see the film, they will be spellbound by the kind of grandeur and the way the director has shot it," Sonu said in a statement.

"Kurukshetra", which is touted to be the most expensive Kannada film, will have grand war sequences, shot in 3D, by the leading action director.

The cast also includes Kannada A-listers like Darshan and late actor Ambareesh.

The film will release in five different languages.

Tags: sonu sood, kannada film, sandalwood, kurukshetra, arjun in kurukshetra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan to help Ananya Panday out

Karan Johar

Karan Johar’s 20 years in cinema

Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji

Aditya-Rani get a new home

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana-Sriram Raghavan reunite

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

2

MoS Mandaviya to flag off cargo vessel from Bhutan to Bangladesh tomorrow

3

Axis Bank launches co-branded credit card with Flipkart, eyes 1 million new sales

4

Power minister asks central govt depts to run ACs at 24 deg Celsius to save energy

5

Bhopal court awards death penalty to man who raped minor within 32 days

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham