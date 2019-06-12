Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

It's official: Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh's wife in '83; see pics

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 11:19 am IST

'83 is slated to hit the screens on 10 April, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh starrer '83. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: Surprising the audience, the world woke up to the announcement of Deepika Padukone joining the team of '83 where she will be playing Ranveer Singh's reel wife in the film and this has already created an immense buzz among the fans. Sharing a glimpse of Deepika Padukone is a part of '83, Ranveer Singh couldn't hold back his excitement of his real wife joining the reel wife in the film and the actor immediately posted pictures on his social media handle.

Taking to his social media handle, Ranveer Singh shared three pictures along with Deepika Padukone and the Director Kabir Khan, "Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! 😉❤
@deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! 🏏🎥🎞
Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk😄🙌🏽 #83squad

" drum roll
All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad !!! 😁🙌🏽🌟
@83thefilm @kabirkhankk 🏏 🎥 🎞 "

 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

*drum roll* All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad !!! 😁🙌🏽🌟 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk 🏏 🎥 🎞

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

"Good times in Glasgow! 😂🤣😅 #83squad @83thefilm🏏🎥🎞 @deepikapadukone@kabirkhankk "

 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good times in Glasgow! 😂🤣😅 #83squad @83thefilm 🏏🎥🎞 @deepikapadukone @kabirkhankk

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

"Story of my Life 😅 Real & Reel !
@deepikapadukone
@83thefilm 🏏🎥🎞"

 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Story of my Life 😅 Real & Reel ! @deepikapadukone @83thefilm 🏏🎥🎞

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ever since Ranveer Singh has shared the pictures with Deepika Padukone, it has already taken the internet by storm as the audience can't stop gushing over the duo, pairing after Padmavat.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is being presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment and will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev.

Touted to be the "biggest sports film" of the country, '83 is slated to hit the screens on 10 April, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

Tags: deepika padukone, ranveer singh, kabir khan, kapil dev biopic
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

