Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022 | Last Update : 11:49 AM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  12 Jan 2022  Actor Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for 'rude' joke
Entertainment, Bollywood

Actor Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for 'rude' joke

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2022, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2022, 9:45 am IST

Siddharth received widespread backlash on Twitter for his reply to the Nehwal's tweet on PM Modi's security breach

Siddharth hoped that the badminton star would accept his apology. (Photo: Twitter/@Actor_Siddharth/File)
 Siddharth hoped that the badminton star would accept his apology. (Photo: Twitter/@Actor_Siddharth/File)

Mumbai: Actor Siddharth has issued an apology to Saina Nehwal over his "inappropriate" tweet against the badminton player and said he never intended to attack her as a woman with his "joke".

On Monday, the actor received widespread backlash on Twitter for his reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on the alleged lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit.

 

In an open letter published on Twitter late Tuesday evening, the "Rang De Basanti" star said even though he may disagree with Nehwal's views, his tone of the tweet cannot be justified.

"Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that.

"As for the joke... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land," he said.

The 42-year-old actor wrote he is a "staunch feminist" and would never say anything to a woman with a "malicious intent".

 

Siddharth hoped that the badminton star would accept his apology.

"I, however, must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman.

"I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth," he added.

Earlier, Nehwal had said she was not sure what the actor meant by his comment but expressed her displeasure over his tweet.

"I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it's Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments. If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I'm not sure what is secure in the country," she had said.

 

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had asked Twitter India to immediately block the actor's account as it claimed the comment was misogynistic, outraged the modesty of a woman, amounted to disrespect and insulted the dignity of women.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had also written to the Maharashtra DGP to investigate the matter and register an FIR against Siddharth.

Tags: actor siddharth, saina nehwal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

The family said that doctors advised she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised with Covid, family says symptoms are mild

Led by Ranveer Singh, the film chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated the mighty West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. (Instagram Photo)

Kabir Khan on 83 box office: Pandemic hit us hard, there was no chance to fight back

Akshay Kumar

Akki is paid ₹160cr, and Tiger Shroff gets ₹40cr

'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. (Photo: Twitter/@RRRMovie/File)

Omicron puts release of new films on pause, battered industry looks at more losses

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham