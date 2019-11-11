Monday, Nov 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:57 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Build schools, hospitals on 5-acre plot: Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar on Ayodhya verdict

PTI
Published : Nov 11, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2019, 3:05 pm IST

Khan (83), the co-writer of legendary movies like Sholay and Deewar, added it was good the issue had finally ended.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.
 Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan on Sunday reacted to Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict by claiming Muslims should set up schools and hospitals instead of a mosque on the 5-acre plot given to the community as per the apex court order.

Screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who along with Khan, formed the legendary Salim-Javed pair, called for the construction of a charitable hospital with contribution from people of all communities on the plot. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Khan (83), the co-writer of legendary movies like Sholay and Deewar, added it was good the issue had finally ended. "Like a film, it has come to an end. It doesn't matter if you criticise it, call it good or whatever, it's the end. This was going on for years and was long-drawn, becoming more complicated than ever. The Supreme Court took time and gave a verdict. You cannot go on about it now," Khan told PTI.

"We have to offer namaz, but we can do it from anywhere, in train, plane, while travelling. All we need is a clean place. We don't need a masjid for that. Today's priority is schools, colleges, hospitals. We must look into that," he added. "We must build schools, hospitals and colleges on the five-acre land. Our tall leaders will come from educational institutions. In fact the first chapter of our Holy Book focuses on the importance of education," Khan stated.

He said the film industry did not have good writers because "no one reads books here anymore", stressing that "we need to change this". His former writing partner Javed Akhtar tweeted, "It would be really nice if those who get the 5 acres as compensation decide to make a big charitable hospital on that land sponsored and supported by the people all the communities."

 

Tags: ayodhya verdict, javed akhtar, salim khan, babri masjid, ram janmabhoomi, salim-javed, supreme court of india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her best friend's wedding

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha reveals why he and Sidharth Shukla fight with each other

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's Bollywood journey

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh nails Kapil Dev's famous 'Natraj Shot' in latest still from '83; see

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp may ban you for life if you belong to these groups

2

HIFIMAN TWS600 review: Finally, an AirPods killer!

3

Samsung Galaxy S11 to come in three sizes, five variants

4

Check out everything new in WhatsApp beta 2.19.327

5

WhatsApp breaking basic function on recent OnePlus handsets

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham