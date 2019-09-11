Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:32 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Here's why Akshay Kumar got emotional; watch

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 8:46 am IST

Akshay said that he saw several videos uploaded by his fan clubs on his birthday, which just touched his heart.

Akshay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)
 Akshay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bollywood's most versatile actor Akshay Kumar got emotional while thanking fans, who did something special on his birthday.

The actor, who ringed in his 52nd birthday on Monday, uploaded a video on the micro-blogging site Twitter, thanking his fans and several fan clubs for showering their blessings on him.

Apart from this, the actor who got emotional while thanking them also mentioned that his fans did something unique on his birthday that he will cherish for years.

Akshay said that he saw several videos uploaded by his fan clubs on his birthday, which just touched his heart. He revealed that one of the fan clubs celebrated his birthday with underprivileged children, while some others organised blood donation camps.

There was a fan club which conducted a tree plantation drive, while there were some who paid a visit to old age homes and spent the entire day with the senior citizens there. "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! No matter how many ever times I say it, it's not enough for all the love and wishes showered upon me. Still tried my best to show my gratitude. Thank you for making my day, each one of you," the actor captioned the video.

Making his birthday more special, the actor who is known to be a fitness freak, took out time from his London holiday and campaigned against supplements used for body-building. He shared a monochrome picture where 'Khiladi' can be seen flaunting his washboard abs and chiseled body.

Taking to Twitter, the actor stressed the importance of staying fit and urged the people not to be dependent on supplements and to be true to the body.

Apart from this, the actor, who continues to bask in the success of his latest super-hit film 'Mission Mangal,' treated his fans with the first look of the upcoming drama 'Prithviraj' which features the actor playing the role of the 12th-century Indian warrior.

The 'Baby' actor called it his first historical movie, which will show him playing the role of Prithviraj Chauhan and shared that he is "humbled" to play a "hero" he looks up to for his "valour and values."

The film will hit the big screens on Diwali 2020 and will be directed by Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, who earlier helmed the biggest television epic 'Chanakya' and the multiple award-winning 'Pinjar'.

It will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. While the male lead of the film has been revealed, the makers are yet to announce the female lead. 'Prithviraj' will reportedly revolve around the first battle of Tarain led by Chauhan. It is expected to go on floors by November this year. The biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

Tags: akshay kumar, akshay kumar movies, akshay kumar crying, akshay kumar videos, prithviraj, mission mangal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Tiger-Disha’s movie date

According to an eye witness, the actress left for an event after leaving the designer’s store.

Rekha’s diva look

Shiny Ahuja

A ‘Shiny’ example

Kartik Aaryan

Revealed: Kartik Aaryan character in Dostana 2

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 11: Funniest tweets following the launch

2

Traffic police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

3

Final iPhone 11 leaks ahead of the official launch

4

Apple iPhone 11 could start at Rs 53,000

5

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in Tamil Nadu for daughter's wedding

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham